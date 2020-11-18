UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: The top court's order came on the batch of pleas challenging Allahabad HC decision to uphold cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in UP.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed all appeals by the Shiksha Mitra and rejected all their contentions on the cut-off set by the UP government. The top court also allowed UP Govt to fill vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers as per results declared in May keeping 65 cut-off marks for candidates from general category and 60 for others.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice UU Lalit pronounced the judgment in the 69,000 assistant teachers (Shiksha Mitra) recruitment case of 2019 and said that "We have recorded the submission of UP govt that Shiksha Mitras would be given another chance to compete in the next selection process. Leaving the modalities to state government. Appeals of all Shiksha Mitras dismissed and all contentions rejected".

The top court's order came on the batch of pleas challenging Allahabad HC decision to uphold cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in UP. Through this exam, a total of 69,000 assistant teachers or Shiksha Mitras will be recruited in schools under the Uttar Pradesh government.

Of the 69,000 vacancies, 37,000 posts have been kept for the Shiksha Mitras, who are para teachers and currently employed on an ad-hoc basis, on the order of the top court in June 2020. Today, the Supreme Court said that the Shiksha Mitras will not get any relaxation in the cut-off marks.

The cut-off marks in the exam is 65 for candidates belonging to general category and 60 for those from the reserved categories. However, the official job notification did not intimate anything on the cut off mark and mentioned about the total marks only. This was challenged by petitioners in January 2019.

In May 2020, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court ruled in favour of the UP government and allowed to continue the primary level assistant teacher recruitment process according to the cut-off marks set by the government. The court also asked the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board to complete the recruitment process in three months.

The Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Exam was conducted in January 2019 and the results for the exam was released in May 2020. After the results, few students challenged that cut-off criteria and the recruitment process was stalled.

