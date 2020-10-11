Uttar Pradesh government has announced that schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from October 19 onwards. The state government has issued new guidelines for opening schools in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After remaining shut for more than six months due to COVID-induced lockdown, schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students outside containment zones from October 19. After proper consideration by the government, it was decided that classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 of all boards outside containment zones will be resumed, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said in a statement on Saturday.

The state government also announced new SOPs to ensure that the classes resume in a safe environment. The state government's move comes after Centre allowed graded reopening of schools from October 15 as part of its unlock 5 guidelines.

-Schools will run in shifts and proper attention will be paid to the health of students. In the first shift, classes for 9 and 10 standards will be held. Classes for 11 and 12 standards will be held in the second shift.

-50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day.

-No student should be forced to come to school

-Arrangement will be made to see that the students sit at a distance of 6 feet from each other

-Students will only be allowed to attend classes after furnishing written permission from their parents or guardians

-Before reopening, schools will have to undertake proper sanitisation and this exercise is mandatory before every shift on a regular basis

-In case of symptoms of cold or fever in any student, teacher or other employees, they will be sent home after primary treatment

-Sanitiser, hand wash, thermal scanning and arrangement for primary treatment will be available in all schools

-School buses used by the students should be properly sanitised every day and proper distance should be maintained in seating arrangements

-All teachers, students and workers should compulsorily use masks and the school management should keep reserve masks

-Directives have also been issued to continue online teaching and encouraging it.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha