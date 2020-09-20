According to the SOPs, many states and UTs have announced their decision to allow or not to allow the resumption of normal classes, check here.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly after five months, schools are set to partially reopen on September 21, 2020. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of schools.

According to the guidelines, the students of class 9 to 12 would be allowed to attend the school but that would be voluntary. The central government has also made it clear that it is not mandatory for educational institutions to reopen schools from September 21.

According to the SOPs, many states and UTs have announced their decision to allow or not to allow the resumption of normal classes.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions like will schools in containment zones reopen and whether it is compulsory to go to school?

Q. Are schools going to reopen in containment zones?

The schools in containment zones will remain closed. However, the teaching staff is also not allowed to go to school in containment zones.

Q. Will school reopen in Delhi?

The schools in Delhi would remain closed till October 5, 2020, and the online classes will take place as usual in September.

Q. Are online classes going to continue even if the school reopens?

The online classes are going to continue as schools are not reopening for regular classes.

Q. What are the SOPs for the schools reopening on September 21?

Under the SPOS shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare it has been listed out that there will be thermal checks at entry, exit points, hand sanitization will take place at regular intervals, classes in open areas of schools, proper social distancing and other measures.

Q. Will all private and government schools reopen on September 21?

The states who have allowed partial reopening would reopen. Even if all the all Government schools in states that are allowing partial reopening would open from September 21, Private schools may decide not to reopen. The students of private schools are advised to get in touch with their school authority to know about the reopening plans and schedule.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma