New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Ministry has issued fresh guidelines for reopening schools for students of classes 9 to 12. The ministry said that schools will open from September 21 for students who are willing to visit for "guidance" from teachers.

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Multiple gates/separate gates, if feasible, should be used for entry and exit.

Only asymptomatic persons (teachers, employees and students) to be allowed in the premises.

If a teacher/employee/student is found to be symptomatic, he/she should be referred to nearest health center.

Posters/standees on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots, in corridors and in elevators – duly following physical distancing norms shall be organized.

Entry of visitors should be strictly regulated/restricted.

