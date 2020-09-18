Unlock 4.0 Schools Safety Tips: Here some precautions students and teachers must take when schools across India reopen.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Centre in August this year had released the guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’, allowing schools across the country to reopen after five months from September 21 for classes 9 to 12 in a ‘graded manner’.

In its guidelines, the central government said that students from class 9 to 12 will voluntarily be allowed to visit their schools with parents’ written consent to take guidance from their teachers.

“States and union territories (UTs) may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non- teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling related work in areas outside containment zones only with effect from 21st September 2020,” the Centre had said.

However, going to schools, colleges and other educational institutions is still not safe as coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate. According to the Union Health Ministry, the deadly infection, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected over 5 million in India and therefore students and even teachers must take some below-mentioned precautions as they rejoin schools after over five months:

Practice social distancing:

The UNICEF has said that everyone should maintain a distance of one metre while being present at schools, adding that the desk spacing should be around one metre. The UNICEF further insists on staggered lunch break timings, adding that schools should limit the mixing of classes for activities. The UNICEF further believes that schools should move lessons outdoors or ventilate rooms as much as possible to control COVID-19 spread.

Health and hand hygiene:

The students and teachers should often wash their hands while they are at schools. According to UNICEF, students and teachers should wash their hands regularly with soaps for at least 20 seconds. If soaps are not available, then according to UNICEF, everyone must clean their hands with hand sanitisers for at least 60 seconds.

Always wear a mask:

Not just the central government, even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted the fact that wearing masks in an effective way to curb coronavirus. The WHO also insists that children should have multiple cloth face masks and they should be properly instructed on how to use a mask.

Don’t go to schools if you have COVID-19 symptoms:

This is a no brainer! If your child has COVID-19 symptoms, you should not send him or her to schools as it could spread the infection. Following are symptoms of COVID-19:

* Fever

* Nasal congestion or runny nose

* Cough

* Sore throat

* Shortness of breath

* Fatigue

* Headache

* Muscle aches

* Nausea or vomiting

* Diarrhoea

* Poor appetite

Don't skip vaccinations:

Experts suggest that your child should be updated with all recommended vaccines. The children should also get a flu shot each season, say experts, noting “it can reduce the risk of the flu and its complications”.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma