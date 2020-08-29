Schools, colleges, coachings and other educational institutes will remain closed till September 30, the Union Home Ministry said in its Unlock 4 guidelines released on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Schools, colleges, coachings and other educational institutes across the country will remain suspended till September 30, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in its Unlock 4 guidelines released on Saturday. The government said that after consultations with all the states and Union Territories, it has decided against the opening of educational institutes during Unlock 4, starting from September 1.

"Afte extensive consultations with all the states and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020," the MHA guidelines read.

The MHA said that online and distance learning will be permitted. The ministry said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff will be permitted to come to schools for online classes after September 21. However, this will not be allowed in the containment zones.

Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/rCPe7dzEOH — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the country are closed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus in March this year.

While most of the remaining services and sectors have been allowed to resume operations in Unlock 4, the fourth phase of graded upliftment of the coronavirus lockdown, schools and colleges will remain closed for another month for the safety of students.

