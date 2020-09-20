Unlock 4.0 Schools Reopening: Following in line with the instructions of the Centre, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), which is a system of premier central government schools in India, has released the guidelines for reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Centre had allowed schools across India to reopen from September 21 for students of classes 9 to 12, allowing them to visit their schools voluntarily to take guidance from their teachers. The government, however, noted that the students will have to get written permission from their parents to visit their schools.

Following in line with the instructions of the Centre, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), which is a system of premier central government schools in India, has released the guidelines for reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12.

In its guidelines, the KVS said that students will be only allowed to visit their schools if they have a written permission from their parents. The guidelines further said that it will be the sole responsibility of the parents to bring their children to the schools.

According to the guidelines, class 11 and 12 students will be allowed to visit the schools on Monday and Tuesday while class 10 students can come on Wednesday and Thursday. Class 9 students will be allowed to visit their schools on Friday and Saturday.

It will be compulsory for the students to wear masks and use hand sanitisers, the guidelines stated, adding that no food or beverages will be provided in the campus.

Schools across India were closed on March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. However, the studies of the students were getting hampered and thus the government has decided to reopen schools from September 21 in a ‘graded manner’.

"States and union territories (UTs) may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non- teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling related work in areas outside containment zones only with effect from 21st September 2020," the central government said in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma