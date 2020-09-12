Unlock 4.0 Schools Guidelines: Under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), students from class 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit schools outside containment zones to take guidance from their teachers voluntarily with parents’ written consent.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has left the world reeling. From factories to businesses to schools and colleges, everything was shut down in the country from March 25 to break the chain of the deadly virus that has affected more than 46 lakh people in India so far. However, with India entering the phase-wise upliftment of coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Centre has allowed schools to reopen across the country from September 21 in a phase-wise manner as students’ studies was getting affected.

“States and union territories (UTs) may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non- teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling related work in areas outside containment zones only with effect from 21st September 2020 for which SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the Union Home Ministry said in its guidelines.

After the guidelines issued by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, several states, including Delhi, have shown interest in reopening schools. So here is a state-wise report on reopening of schools:

Delhi:

Following in line with the Centre, the Delhi government has issued an order, allowing students from class 9-12 to visit their respective schools voluntarily to take guidance from their teachers.

Uttar Pradesh:

Like Delhi, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has also issued a similar order, allowing students from class 9-12 to visit their schools for teachers’ guidance.

Andhra Pradesh:

In Andhra Pradesh, all schools and educational institutions will remain closed till September 30. The state government, however, has allowed students from class 9 to 12 to visit schools voluntarily for seeking guidance from their teachers.

Haryana:

In Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has decided to run classes on a trial basis in two schools located in the Sonepat district. According to officials, the families of students in these schools have approved this decision which will be sent to the state’s education department.

West Bengal:

In West Bengal, schools will remain closed till September 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision regarding the reopening of schools and educational institutions will be taken thereafter. "Schools, colleges and other educational institutes would remain closed in the state till September 20. The other existing restrictions would be in place. There would be complete Lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier.

Assam:

Schools across Assam will also stay closed till September 30 in wake of coronavirus crisis. “Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular class activities shall remain closed till 30th September. Online and distance learning activities are allowed to continue,” Chief Secretary of Assam said in a notification.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India by the coronavirus pandemic. Looking at the situation, schools will remain closed in the state till September 30. However, students from class 9-12 will be allowed to visit the schools for guidance.

Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh, students from class 9-12 will be allowed to visit their schools for teachers’ guidance from September 21.

Tamil Nadu:

In Tamil Nadu, state education minister KA Sengottaiyan has said that no online classes will be conducted in schools from September 21 to September 25. “A vacation for students will help them to refresh,” he said while speaking to The Hindu.

Punjab:

In Punjab, the partial reopening of schools will only be permitted for students of classes 9 to 12 voluntarily with their parents’ written approval.

Bihar:

The Bihar government has allowed schools to resume classes for students of classes 9 to 12 outside the containment zones.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma