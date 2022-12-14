'Universities Can Decide To Offer 3-Year Honours Degree Or Four-Year UG Program': UGC Chairman

The chairman said universities can decide whether to offer a three-year honours degree or four-year undergraduate programme.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Wed, 14 Dec 2022 05:44 PM IST
UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said universities can decide whether to offer a three-year honours degree or four-year undergraduate programme. students with four-year undergraduate degrees can directly pursue PhD programmes.

"3-year undergraduate courses won't be discontinued until 4-year programme fully implemented," PTI quoted UGC chairman Jagadesh Kuma

According to the recent draft, students will be able to get a UG degree in three years on completion of 120 credits (measured through the number of academic hours) and a UG honours degree in four years on completion of 160 credits. If they wish to go for a research specialisation, they will have to undertake a research project in their four-year course. This will get them an Honours degree with a research specialisation. 

