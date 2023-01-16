Union Budget 2023: Important Budget Terms And What They Mean; Explained

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2023. It will be the fifth Budget this year. Some of the terms used in the budget may be difficult to understand. So, here you can find some important terms that can help you to understand the upcoming annual Budget 2023.

What Is Budget?

Budget is the government’s blueprint for expenditure, taxes it plans to levy, and other transactions which affect the economy and lives of people.

Objectives of Budget

-Redistribution of income

-Bring economic stability

-Allocation of resources

Budget 2023: Important Terminology You Should Know

Annual Financial Statement

Annual Financial Statement is a document presented to the Parliament in every financial year as a part of the Budget Process under Article 112 of the constitution of India. This document consists of the receipts and expenditures of the government for the current year, previous year, and budget year in three separate parts including the Consolidated Fund of India, Contingency Fund of India, and Public Account of India.

Fiscal Deficit

A fiscal deficit is basically the difference between the total revenue and total expenditure of the government. It indicates how well the government is managing its finances. A deficit is usually financed through borrowing from either the central bank or raising money from capital markets by issuing different instruments like treasury bills and bonds.

Consolidated Fund

This is the most important aspect of all government accounts. It is constituted under Article 266(1) of the Indian Constitution. It is the account of the revenue the Government of India receives via income tax, Customs, central excise, and the non-tax revenue and the expenses it makes, excluding exceptional items.

Finance Bill

It is an important part of the Union Budget with details about all the legal amendments required for the changes in taxation proposed by the Finance Minister of the country. Article 110 of the Constitution has defined Finance Bill as the Money Bill. The Union Budget proposes several tax changes for the upcoming financial year about several existing laws dealing with various taxes.

Revenue Budget

The revenue budget consists of revenue receipts of the government (revenues from tax and other sources), and its expenditure. Revenue receipts are divided into tax and non-tax revenue. Tax revenues are made up of taxes including income tax, corporate tax, excise, customs, and other duties that the government levies.