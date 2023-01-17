Union Budget 2023: How India’s Budget Is Prepared | All You Need To Know

The Union Budget is created through a well-defined process of consultation, planning, and implementation. These tasks take months to complete, and the budget-making process begins in August or September, six months before the presentation date. The budget is presented by the Finance Minister on February 1 every year. Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023–24. Read below to know about the budget-making process:

Issue of circular to all ministries

The Finance Ministry issues a circular to all the ministries, states, Union territories, and autonomous bodies asking them to prepare estimates for the coming year this is the first step towards budget making. The ministries also provide information on their revenues and expenditures over the previous year.

Review of proposals received

After the revenue secretary receives the proposals, they are thoroughly reviewed by the government's top officials. Extensive consultations are held by the Department of Expenditures and various ministries to thoroughly examine all aspects of these proposals. The data is sent to the finance ministry once it has been approved.

Estimates of revenue and expenditure

The finance ministry examines the data and compares revenue and expenditure estimates to determine the overall budget deficit. The Centre then consults with the Chief Economic Advisor to determine the optimal level of borrowing required by the government to cover the deficit.

Revenue allocation

The finance minister makes a decision regarding the revenue allotments to various departments for their upcoming expenses after taking into all recommendations. The finance ministry first consults with the Union Cabinet or the Prime Minister if there is a disagreement regarding the distribution of funds.

Pre-Budget meets

Following the allocation of funds, the finance minister meets with various stakeholders to get a better understanding of their proposals and demands. These stakeholders include state representatives, bankers, agriculturists, economists, and trade unions.

Final call

After pre-Budget meetings are over, the finance minister extensive consultation with the prime minister and make the final decision on the demands of various stakeholders

Halwa ceremony

The Halwa ceremony marks the last peg of the process with the commencement of the printing process of the Budget document. It also acknowledges the efforts of all the staff members who are involved in the process of budget-making.

Budget presentation

Finally, the Union Budget is presented in the Lok Sabha by the Finance Minister on February 1 every year.