New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: On Wednesday evening, as the University of Delhi released the official notification to reopen the colleges for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses from February 17, student protestors on Chhatra Marg erupted in jubilation and an electric wave of joy spread around the Arts Faculty in North Campus. Although, an hour ago, the University Proctor Rajni Abbi had already announced the decision of DU administration about reopening the campus but protesting students were not ready to leave the premises until the official notification was released.

“We are very happy. Since two years we were waiting for this notification and it has come now. Bahot khush hain hum log (We are very happy),” an overjoyed Abhishek, a student of MA (History) at Ramjas College told Jagran English.

“We protested a lot. We struggled more than we protested. Now we have our colleges to us,” Abhishek, who was coloured with Gulaal as a momentary expression of celebration by fellow students, added further. Abhishek’s sentiment was echoed by Ashutosh Singh Baudh, a B.Com (Programming) student of Satyawati College, whose nearly two years of college education were confined in virtual mode as he was never notified to report to his college for physical classes.

“They are opening the campus after we did so much. Our movement is reaching success. Now the official notice has come,” Ashutosh said, while pacing towards his fellow student protestors celebrating the reopening of their University campus with jubilatory noise that couldn’t stop even the security forces stationed there from erupting in infectious smiles.

‘Entire Masters just went and we don’t know what we learnt’

For Shreya, who completed her Masters from the Department of Linguistics last fall, her preparation for PhD. hangs in disarray. For nearly two years, her department remained close and the learning quotient from her course remains dicey. “I have to appear for the PhD. entrance but the library was not open all this while. Where was I supposed to study?,” she asked. The administration had briefly opened the libraries in September-2021 but were shut indefinitely in January-2022.

“Being in Linguistic department, we had got a lot of research work and field work to do but we could not go out and we could not do anything. So my entire Masters, it just went and we don’t know what we learnt,” she said.

Questions raised on DU Administration

Shreya further told Jagran English that the education system that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic ‘hampers the accessibility' of students to their institutions. “Administration was so deliberate not to open the campuses when the second wave ended,” Shreya claimed.

Ramik, a final year student of History (Honors) at Shivaji College, said: “They (DU administration) don’t care whether students are able to study or not. The administration is getting their salaries, some of them have their allotted quarters and facilities to teach. It’s we the disadvantaged students who do not have the facilities to study. They did not even care to ease the process of Online Classes.”

For Manisha, a final year student of BA (Programme) at Ramjas College, it’s difficult to understand the 'problem with DU'. “Alright, initially we could understand that COVID was at its peak but when other Universities such as JNU, DTU and Ambedkar were reopening, what was the problem with Delhi University?,” she asked.

However, Sachin Baisla, a final year student at Campus Law Centre disagreed.

“Some months ago they had DUTA (Delhi University Teachers Association) elections, so all the teachers and professors joined in and came to cast their votes but when it came to resuming offline classes, they put out this shield of COVID-19,” Sachin Baisla told Jagran English, referring to DUTA elections that took place in November 2021.

Further referring to Online exams, Baisla pointed out that the students were copying each other’s examination papers, that ‘the students don’t know which books are being taught and what is being taught’. “What has become of the education with online exams and online classes?,” Sachin asked with a frown of dissatisfaction.

“There is no difference between a Class 12 pass-out, and the ones studying in graduation or post-graduation. We did not learn anything new. We just kept on getting promoted,” Sachin Baisla said.

‘We fear for our employability’

Akash, a final year student of BA (Programme) at Ramjas College, told Jagran English that he and his batchmates fear for their employability. Akash referred to the reports of job offers of IIT students being revoked because they belonged to ‘COVID batch’, a pandemic-time terminology that has emerged in professional spaces while referring to the students who receive(d) online education during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Industries are boycotting COVID batches,” Akash said.

Akash’s fear for employability was echoed by Yashna Dhuria, a second-year student of Journalism at Lady Shri Ram College, who, like Ashutosh Singh Baudh of Satyawati College, never studied in a physical classroom in college. “We will go out for our jobs and they will ask us that you are this COVID batch student. How will we tell them that what we studied is actually valid in the real world?,” Yashna told Jagran English while emphasising on the practical nature of the Journalism course that as per Yashna, lost out a lot to the pandemic.

Referring to the nearly two-year-long closure of the University of Delhi while claiming that the administration showed ‘deliberate unwillingness’ to reopen the campus, Ramjas College’s Akash asked, “We cannot understand that are we the students threat to University or is University the threat to students?”

The University of Delhi is scheduled to resume offline teaching for all Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses from February 17, 2022, as per the official notice.

For many students, this will be the first time that they will enter physical classrooms. Earlier in September 2021, Delhi University began phased reopening of colleges for only practical classes of final year students in various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. The phased reopening was stalled amid the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic stoked by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma