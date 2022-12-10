'Undergraduate Honours' Degree Only After Completing Four Years: New UGC Draft Rules

University Grants Commission, UGC in its new draft norms said that students will be able to get an undergraduate 'Honours' degree only after completing four years of studies instead of three.

The UGC's new draft 'curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programmes' prepared in accordance with National Education Policy is likely to be notified on Monday. Currently, students get an honours degree after completing three years of undergraduate programmes.

"Students will be able to get a UG degree in three years on completion of 120 credits (measured through the number of academic hours) and a UG honours degree in four years on completion of 160 credits.

"If they wish to go for a research specialisation, they will have to undertake a research project in their four-year course. This will get them an Honours degree with research specialisation," the draft read.

"Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a three-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to the extended programme," it added.

Also, according to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, universities and colleges will offer four-year undergraduate degrees with multiple exits and entry options. If they leave before three years, they will be allowed to rejoin within three years of their exit and will have to complete their degree within a stipulated period of seven years.

At the end of the second semester, students can decide to continue with their chosen major or change major. Students will also have the option to go for a UG either with a single major or double major.

"A student has to secure a minimum of 50 per cent credits from the major discipline for the 3-year/4-year UG degree to be awarded a single major," read the document.

Meanwhile, according to media outlet HT, the move is being criticised by teachers and officials at Delhi University (DU), who maintained that they will continue offering honours degrees after students complete a three-year undergraduate programme as before.

(With Agencies Inputs)