UKSSSC Cancels Three 2021 Recruitment Exams Due To Paper Leak; To Be Held In March 2023

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UKSSSC has cancelled three recruitment examinations held in the state in 2021 as irregularities had surfaced, informed its chairman GS Martolia on Saturday.

Now, as per new orders, 'Fresh examinations will now be held in March next year for the 1,282 posts in different categories', Martolia said.

The three cancelled examinations are the graduate-level recruitment test held in May 2021 and those held for the recruitment of forest guards and secretariat security guards held in July 2021 and September 2021 respectively.

The UKSSSC took the decision after it was found that papers of these examinations were leaked and a large number of candidates appearing in them used unfair means, Martolia said.

Amid an ongoing investigation by an STF, it was detected that exam papers were leaked in these examinations earlier this year. It had even identified a large number of candidates who had used unfair means in the examinations.

Only candidates who had appeared in these examinations will be allowed to take the fresh examinations likely to be held in the second week of March next year, he said. Candidates identified for using unfair means in the now-cancelled examinations will not be allowed to appear in the fresh examinations, he said.