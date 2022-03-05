New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday (March 4) allowed Ukraine-returned Indian MBBS students to complete the remaining part of their mandatory 12-month internship in India, provided they have cleared the foreign medical graduate exam (FMGE).

Earlier in November 2021, the NMC had granted the same relief to Indian MBBS students returning from abroad due to COVID-19. The circular issued by NMC adds the term “war” alongside “Covid” while describing compelling circumstances requiring the exemption.

"It has been observed that there are also some foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling situations, which are beyond their control such as the pandemic Covid and war, etc.," said a circular issued by NMC.

"Considering the agony and stress faced by these graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible. The same may be processed by state medical councils provided the candidates have cleared the FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India," it added.

The regulations apply to FMGs who have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification before November 18, 2021; candidates who joined undergraduate medical education in foreign institutions before Nov 18, 2021; and FMGs who are specifically exempted by the Central government through official notification.

"No foreign medical graduate shall be granted permanent registration in India unless he has undergone a course leading to a foreign medical degree with a minimum duration of 54 months; undergone an internship for minimum 12 months in the same foreign medical institution," says the circular.

Further, the guidelines also stated that "no amount/fee is charged by the medical college from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship". The stipend and other facilities for such students will be in accordance with the Indian Medical Graduates.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission is an Indian regulatory body of 33 members which regulates medical education and medical professionals. The Commission grants recognition of medical qualifications, gives accreditation to medical schools, grants registration to medical practitioners, monitors medical practice, and assesses the medical infrastructure in India.

