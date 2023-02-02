UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2023 Released At psc.uk.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2023: UKPSC released the admit card for Patwari Exam. The exam will be held on next week. Candidates can download admit card at psc.uk.gov.in.

Updated: Thu, 02 Feb 2023 01:11 PM IST
UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2023

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Thursday released the admit card for Patwari Exam. The exam will be conducted on 12 February. Candidates who have registered to appear for the UKPSC Patwari Exam can download the admit card at– psc.uk.gov.in.

According to the schedule, Commission will be conducted the Patwari exam for the second time. The exam was supposed to be held on January 8, 2023, but was later on canceled due to a paper leak. Now, the exam is scheduled to be held on 12 February. 

UKPSC Patwari Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UKPSC Admit Card on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to enter the required details and login.

Step 4: UKPSC Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.

