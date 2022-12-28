UKPSC Exam 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Releases Exam Calendar At psc.uk.gov.in; Check Details

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Wednesday released the exam calendar for RO, ARO, JE, Forest Officer, and APS exams, etc. The exam will commence from January 8 next year. Candidates can check the exam calendar at– psc.uk.gov.in.

According to the official notice, advertisment were issued for about 5,700 vacant posts to fill various vacancies of civil servants in various departments of the state government of Rajasthan. The exam calendar has been released for a total of 32 PSC exams.

According to the previous trends, there will be three stages of the Uttarakhand PSC exam. The first stage will be a preliminary examination that will contain two question papers of the objective based. Except for the language paper, every question paper in the Main examination will be of 200 marks. The last part of the selection process will be an interview. Candidates will be finally selected for the examination, after qualifying the interview assessment tests.

Earlier, while issuing the notice, the Commission informed the candidates preparing for Patwari Recruitment Examination 2022 they can download their admit Card from December 29 by visiting the official website. Through this examination, a total of 563 vacant posts of Lekhpal and Patwari will be recruited in Uttarakhand. There are 391 vacancies for Patwari and 172 for Lekhpal.

The UKPSC 2023 application form will be available on the official website of the UKPSC soon. Candidates will have to fill in the details in the application form such as their name, address, and required qualification.