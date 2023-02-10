OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    UKPSC District Police Result 2021 Released At psc.uk.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

    UKPSC District Police Result 2021: UKPSC released the result for the UKPSC District Police 2021 exam. Candidates can download the result at psc.uk.gov.in.

    By Ritesh Kumar
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 11:46 AM (IST)
    ukpsc-district-police-result-2021-released-at-psc-uk-gov-in-here-how-to-check

    Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Friday released the result for the UKPSC District Police 2021 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the District Police (Male), PAC/IRB Male and Fireman (Male/Female) Examination 2021 can check the result at– psc.uk.gov.in.

    Also Read
    ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration Process Ends Today At icmai.in; Here’s How To Apply

    The UKPSC District Police verification of record will be done by the commission for those candidates who have qualified for the physical screening test (PST) exam. The record verification will commence from February 27, 2023, onwards. The physical efficiency test was held on December 18, 2022.

    The UKPSC District Police registration process was started on December 28, 2021, and concluded on January 3, 2022. The written examination was conducted in June 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3042 vacant seats in the organisation.

    Also Read
    UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 Released At uppsc.up.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

    UKPSC District Police Result 2021: Here’s How To Check

    Step 1: Go to the official website– psc.uk.gov.in.

    Step 2: Click on the link UKPSC District Police Result 2021 in the result section.

    Step 3: Now candidates can check the result using their roll number in the PDF.

    Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for the future reference.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.