UKPSC District Police Result 2021 Released At psc.uk.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Friday released the result for the UKPSC District Police 2021 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the District Police (Male), PAC/IRB Male and Fireman (Male/Female) Examination 2021 can check the result at– psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC District Police verification of record will be done by the commission for those candidates who have qualified for the physical screening test (PST) exam. The record verification will commence from February 27, 2023, onwards. The physical efficiency test was held on December 18, 2022.

The UKPSC District Police registration process was started on December 28, 2021, and concluded on January 3, 2022. The written examination was conducted in June 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3042 vacant seats in the organisation.

UKPSC District Police Result 2021: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UKPSC District Police Result 2021 in the result section.

Step 3: Now candidates can check the result using their roll number in the PDF.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for the future reference.