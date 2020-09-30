New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttrakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) on Tuesday released the rank-wise list for Joint Entrance Exam Polytechnics (JEEP) 2020 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their results at ubtejeep.in and ubter.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their JEEP Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result and rank-wise list for the UBTER Joint Entrance Exam Polytechnics 2020 online.

How to check rank-wise list:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of UBTER JEEP i.e, ubtejeep.in. Students can also visit ubter.in.

Step-2: Click on 'JEEP Rank Card Download' at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result’, floating on the homepage.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select course from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9 Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10 Students can check their ranks and saved it for future use.

According to a notice issued by the board, qualified candidates would be eligible to participate in UBTER JEEP 2020 counselling process. This year, the counselling process would be conducted online only. The students can make their subject choice according to the marks obtained in the written exam. The board will evaluate the merit list for the final results.

Students must check if Gender, Category, Group, Application Form Number, Father’s Name, EEP Rank, Roll Number, Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, Sub Category details are present on the rank-wise card or not. The exam was conducted by the Uttrakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee on September 20 and 21 for various courses including engineering, office management, hotel management. The answer keys were already issued by the board, now the students can check their rank-wise results.

Posted By: Srishti Goel