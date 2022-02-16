New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grant Commission in an official notice has said that the results of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two, news agency ANI reported. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles between 20th November, 2021 and 05th January 2022.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conduct of December-2020 UGC-NET could not take place. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between 20th November, 2021 and 05th January 2022," reads the official notice shared by UGC.

"The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of the results is underway. The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA, and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two. He wished the candidates all the best," the official notice added.

The exam was conducted in three phases. While the first phase of UGC NET was December 2020 and June 2021, between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021, the second phase took place between December 24 to December 27, 2021. Phase third was conducted on January 4 and 5, 2022.

UGC NET Results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads, 'UGC NET Results 2021' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the candidate, in which they have to enter the asked credentials

Step 4: The UGC NET result 2021 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen