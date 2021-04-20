UGC-NET 2020 Exam: The new dates for the UGC-NET 2020 cycle examinations will be announced later and 15 days prior to the examination.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday postponed the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) (UGC-NET) for December 2020 cycle in Computer Based Test (CBT) covering 81 subjects. The new dates for the UGC-NET 2020 cycle examinations will be announced later and 15 days prior to the examination.

The UGC-NET was scheduled to take place from May 2, 2021, to May 17, 2021. Earlier, the UGC-NET was scheduled to be held in December 2020 and has been postponed multiple times since then due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank tweeted.

“Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account safety and well-being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET 2020 cycle (May 2021) examination,” the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in an official notice.

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exams were held twice every year in two cycles. The COVID-9 situation last year prompted the authorities to postpone the June 2020 examination and defer it to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all subjects.

Similarly, the December 2020 cycle was also postponed till March-April 2021. The examination was again delayed till May and now it has been postponed yet. UGC-NET 2021 is a computer-based exam for those aspiring to get a job as an assistant professor and junior research fellowship.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta