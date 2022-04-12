New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday announced that the commission will soon allow students to pursue "two full-time degree programmes simultaneously" either from the same university or different universities.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumar said students would be allowed to pursue the two degree programmes in physical or online mode, adding that the detailed guidelines will soon be issued by the UGC.

"As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!

