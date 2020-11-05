UGC Scholarship 2020-21: University Grants Commission has extended the last date of application for scholarships for UG and PG courses. Know how to avail scholarships for 2020-2021

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date of application for four scholarship schemes for the year 2020-21. Eligible students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various universities and other higher education institutions can now apply for these scholarships by November 30, 2020. At the same time, in case of verification and rejection of the application of the students, the application can be re-submitted by 15 December 2020. The application process for a scholarship for UG and PG courses was started on 1 September.

How to apply?

The students, who are willing to apply for the scholarship, will have to fill the application form available on the National Scholarship Portal i.e, scholarships.gov.in. Candidates should note that applications for these scholarships can be applied in the 'Fresh' category as well as in the 'Renewable' category accoeding to the new dates issued. The UGC has instructed the universities and institutes to verify the application of the students by December 15, so that they can make the required changes.

The application date extended for the following schemes

The four scholarship schemes for which the application dates have been extended include Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child (SGC), PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder Candidate (URH), Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North Eastern Region (NER) and PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC / ST candidates (PGSPROF).

1. Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child (SGC): For the social upliftment of women, the UGC provides the Indira Gandhi PG Scholarship for Single Girl Child (SGC) to meet the education expenses of the single girl child. Every year, 3000 scholarships offered to the female students of maximum age 30 years. Under this scholarship scheme, Rs 36,200 is given to the beneficiaries for two years (PG) course.

2. PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder Candidate (URH): 3000 scholarships are awarded under the URH scheme to encourage postgraduate level talented students (includes both boys and girls). Under this scheme, the assistance of Rs 3,100 per month is given to the beneficiaries for 2-year courses.

3. Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North Eastern Region (NER): In order to promote higher education in the north-eastern states of India, 10,000 scholarships are awarded every year for general, technical, professional, medical and para-medical courses in the Ishan Uday NER Scholarship Scheme. The scheme is run by the Ministry of Education and UGC. Under this scholarship, Rs 5,400 per month is given for General Degree Course and Rs 7,800 per month for other courses.

4. PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC / ST Candidates (PGSPROF): This scheme is run by UGC to help the underprivileged sections of the society for professional PG courses. Under this scheme, a maximum of Rs 7,800 per month is provided for the duration of the course.

Posted By: Srishti Goel