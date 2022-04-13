New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced the guidelines for candidates to pursue two full-time academic courses simultaneously in physical or online mode either at the same university or from different universities, a day after its chairman Jagadesh Kumar made the announcement.

"As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously," Kumar had said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities. Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously," he noted.

How can students purse two full-time academic courses simultaneously?

According to the guidelines, the students can pursue two full-time academic courses in physical mode if class timings of one programme do not overlap with the other.

"A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL), online mode or up to two ODL and online programmes simultaneously," the guidelines state.

"Degree or diploma programmes under ODL or online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs (higher education institutions) which are recognised by the UGC, Statutory Council or the government of India for running such programmes," they noted.

Which two degree courses can be pursued at once?

The guidelines state that only two non-technical programmes can be pursued by the students for now. They could be a combination of subjects from different streams - science, commerce and humanities.

What are the eligibility criteria for students?

The UGC has said that the eligibility for admission will be decided by respective universities. It said degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the regulations notified by it and also the respective statutory and professional councils, wherever applicable.

"The guidelines shall be applicable only to the students pursuing academic programmes other than PhD programme. Based on the guidelines, the universities can devise mechanisms, through their statutory bodies, for allowing their students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously," it said.

