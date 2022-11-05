UGC NET Results 2022 For December, July Exam Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check

UNIVERSITY Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will be released on Saturday, November 5. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET scores through ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates will get the application number on their to admit cards.

Earlier, NTA released the UGC NET 2022 Final answer keys on the official website. Candidates can check and calculate their scores in the exam before the results are released. Moreover, once the results are out, re-evaluation or re-checking will not be available.

Candidates who are awaiting the results must know that the minimum marks to qualify UGC-NET 2022 is 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category. Candidates will also have to pass each paper separately. Based on the Government of India’s reservation scheme, the total number of slots will be divided among various categories.

UGC NET RESULT 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required credentials such as roll number and password

Step 4. The UGC NET results will be displayed on screen

Step 5. Download and save for further use

This year, the UGC NET 2022 was conducted in four phases for the merged cycle of December 2021 and June 2022 for 81 subjects across various exam centres in India. Phase 1 of the exam was held on July 9, 11 12, phase 2 on September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, and phase 3 on October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 22. The final answer key was released on November 1.

UGC NET is conducted to determine the candidate's eligibility for the Assistant Professor or Lecturer post and for the Junior Research Fellowship, JRF programme.