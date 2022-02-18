New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 session today (February 18). Earlier, on Wednesday the UGC informed students through an official notice that the education body will release the results in a day or two. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

While talking about numbers, then approximately 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this time. In order for candidates to clear the exam, they have to score a minimum of 40 per cent. However, candidates who belong to the reserved category need to score a minimum percentage of 35 per cent to clear the exam. Besides, candidates have to clear each paper separately.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conduct of December-2020 UGC-NET could not take place. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between 20th November, 2021 and 05th January 2022," reads the official notice shared by UGC.

"The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of the results is underway. The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA, and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two. He wished the candidates all the best," the official notice added.

Earlier, the NTA declared the answer key of the UGC NET 2021 on its official website. After the answer key was released, candidates had the opportunity to raise objections, and the final result will be declared on the basis of the objections raised. The NET exam was a computer-based test (CBT) in three phases.

UGC NET Results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the UGC NET Results 2021 -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students have to enter their login id and password

Step 4: The UGC NET result 2021 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen