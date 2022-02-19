New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has announced the results of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams today (February 19). Earlier on Wednesday, the University Grant Commission informed students that the results will be declared in a day or two. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of NTA -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Lakhs of students who appeared for the June cycle of exam together were waiting for the results. The NTA conducted the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles in three phases jointly between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022, due to Covid-19.

"The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of the results is underway. The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA, and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two. He wished the candidates all the best," the official notice reads.

Candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent in order to clear the exam. However, candidates who belong to the reserved category need to score a minimum percentage of 35 per cent to clear the exam. Also, candidates are required to clear each paper separately.

UGC NET Results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

Step 2: students will find the link of UGC NET Results 2021 -- click on that

Step 3:Now, students have to enter their login id and password in order to log in

Step 4: The UGC NET result 2021 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET Result: Fellowships to be allotted

National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)

National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)

Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)

NET Scorecard: Details to check

Name of the candidate

Application number

Roll number

Parent's name

Category

Name of the course for which the candidate appeared

Number of candidates registered for that subject

Number of candidates who appeared in the subject

Total marks

Paper details

Marks obtained in each paper

Percentile obtained in each paper

Percentage of marks secured

