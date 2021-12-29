New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Admit Card for Phase 3 examinations. The exams are scheduled to take place on January 4 and 5. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the admit card on the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in

The exam for the four subjects of phase 1 will also take place with the third phase of UGC NET on January 4 and 5. The exam for the four subjects of phase 1 could not take place due to cyclone Jawad. The Sociology exam will take place on January 4 in a single shift. The UGC NET in Geography will be held in two shifts on January 5.

Know how to download UGC NET admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link for 'Admit Card' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to enter his or her registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The admit card will appear in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download the hard copy and keep it for future use.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has revised CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 dates. Earlier, the exam was supposed to take place on January February 5 and 6, 2022. However, the exam will now be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022.

"In light of the representations received from candidates seeking rescheduling of dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 due to clash with some major examinations being held on 05 and 06 February 2022, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021," NTA's official notice reads.

The candidates requested the agency to revise the date for the examination due to the clash with some major examinations being held on February 5 and 6, 2022. As per the official notice, the detailed datesheet will be uploaded soon for the candidates.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen