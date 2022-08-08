UGC NET Phase 2 Exams Postponed To September | Check New Dates

The second phase of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test has been postponed. Exams conducted by NTA will now be conducted in September, UGC Chairman announced on Monday.

UGC NET Second Phase exams will now be conducted between September 20 and 30. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between August 12 and 14.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he said.

According to the notice, the city of the examination centre shall be displayed on September 11 and the admit cards for phase two candidates will be issued on September 16 at the official websites —ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Students will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. Here are steps to download the UGC NET admit card 2022 Phase 2:

Visit to UGC NET official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Select the link “Candidates activities" section on the bottom of the home page.

Put the login credentials, as asked

The UGC NET admit card 2022 will be available on your screen.

Download and save it for future use

Candidates are advised to keep check on official sites for any latest update and information on UGC NET.