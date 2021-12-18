New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk : The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the timetable for UGC NET Phase-2 (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test Phase-2) examinations. Applicants can check the complete schedule on the official website of National Testing agency ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Phase-2 exam dates

The NTA will conduct UGC NET Phase-2 exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles between December 24 to December 27 this year.

The Phase-2 exam for five subjects, Bengali Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit will be conducted between December 24 to December 27, 2021.

The NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam in two shifts. The Shift I papers will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 exams will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

While the Bengali exam for both Groups 1 and 2, is scheduled for 24 December, the Hindi and Kannada exams will be conducted on 26 December. The Sanskrit and Home Science exams will be conducted in Shift 1 and Shift 2, respectively, on 27 December.

Candidates must note that the duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes. No breaks will be allowed between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

UGC NET Phase 2 : What will be the mode of examination?



As notified in the official notice earlier, the UGC NET Phase-2 exam will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

UGC NET Phase 2 : How to check the timetable?

Visit the official website of UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, go to 'News and Events' section

Click on the link - ‘Public Notice Dated: 18.12.2021 Date wise Subject wise Schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II’

Click on the link and the UGC NET 2021Phase II timetable will be displayed on the screen

Check the exam date and save a copy of the UGC NET schedule for future reference

Posted By: Mukul Sharma