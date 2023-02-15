UGC NET December Session 2022: Exam City Slip Out, Admit Card To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the intimation city exam slips for UGC NET December Session 2022. According to the media reports, the admit Card is expected to release this week. The exam will be held on February 21, 22, 23, and 24. Candidates can download the exam city slip and admit card at– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”, reads the official notification.

Candidates must note that if they face difficulty in downloading or checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022 exam, aspirants can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

According to the previous trends, to qualify for the UGC NET exam aspirants have to score qualifying marks as per their categories. For the general category candidates passing marks are 40 per cent in both papers while for SC, ST, PwD, and OBC-NCL candidates, the passing marks are 35 per cent in both papers.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET December Session 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022” on the homepage

Step 3: Now enter the login details and then submit it

Step 4: Exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take the print out for future reference