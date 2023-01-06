UGC NET December Exam 2022: NTA Releases Important Notice On Upper Age Limit; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released an important notice for the Junior Research Fellow (JRF) post. According to the official notification, the last date to consider the upper age limit for JRF has been fixed up to December 1, 2022. Earlier it was February 1, 2023. Candidates can check the notification at– nta.ac.in.

“Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023,” the official notification reads.

According to the notice, candidates must not be more than 30 years as of 01.12.2022. However, a relaxation of up to five years has been provided to candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender categories and women aspirants.

The notice further reads, “A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC-NCL (as per the Central list of OBC available on the website: www.ncbc.nic.in) /SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants. Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant/related subject of postgraduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years, on the production of a certificate from the appropriate authority."

The UGC NET registration process has started recently and the last date to fill out the registration form will be January 17, 2023. The exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10. It will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).