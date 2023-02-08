UGC NET December 2022: Exam City Slip, Admit Card Likely To Be Released This Week At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards and exam city information slip of the December session of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 this week. Once released UGC NET admit card and exam city slip candidates can download at– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the exam city slip was to be available in the first week of February. However, it has yet to be released. Admit cards will be released in the second week of February. Candidates are advised to check regularly on the official website to get the latest updates. For further clarification related to UGC-NET December 2022, the candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The exact timings of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. The December 2022 cycle will be held in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET December for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’.

The NTA has also announced the June 2023 cycle exam dates but the registration and other details are yet to be released. The UGC NET 2023 June Cycle will be conducted from June 13 to 22, 2023.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle: Important Dates

Intimation of Cities of exam centres– First week of February 2023

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate– Second week of February 2023

Dates of Examination– February 21 to March 10, 2023

UGC NET December 2022 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Download Admit Card For UGC NET December 2022.”

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with credentials such as the application and date of birth/password.

Step 4: Now the UGC NET admit card will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the exam city slip or admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.