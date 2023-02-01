UGC NET December 2022: City Slip, Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city slip and admit card for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle soon. The exam city slip will be released this week. While the admit card will be released in the next week. Once released, registered candidates can download the city slip and admit card at– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the exam schedule, UGC NET Exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The exact timings of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. The December 2022 cycle will be held in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET December for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’.

The NTA has also announced the June 2023 cycle exam dates but the registration and other details are yet to be released. The UGC NET 2023 June Cycle will be conducted from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Candidates are advised to check regularly on the official website to get the latest updates. For further clarification related to UGC-NET December 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2022 December Cycle: Important Dates

Intimation of Cities of exam centres– First week of February 2023

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate– Second week of February 2023

Dates of Examination– 21 February to 10 March 2023

UGC NET December 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Download Admit Card For UGC NET December 2022.”

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with credentials such as the application and date of birth/password.

Step 4: Now the UGC NET admit card will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the exam city slip or admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.