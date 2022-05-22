New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grants Commission, UGC on Sunday extended the application deadline for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022. As per UGC the new deadline for submission of online application and fee payment is now May 30, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official website to apply for the UGC NET Exams 2021 and 2022.

On Sunday, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in an official statement said, "In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022."

The registration process for UGC NET 2022 started at midnight on April 20. Earlier, the last date for applying for UGC NET 2022 was May 20th. Candidates should note that the UGC NET Exam date will be announced later.

Here's how to apply for UGC NET December 2021 and 2022 Exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- Ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)."

Step 4: Now, the candidate needs to log in using his or her credentials.

Step 5: fill out the UGC NET application form.

Step 6: Make the payment of the registration fees and click on submit

Step 7: The UGC NET 2022 form will be submitted. Save and download it for future reference.

Meanwhile, the UGC NET is held twice a year. Candidates must also note that the June 2022 cycle of the UGC NET was postponed due to the postponement of the December 2021 cycle because of Covid-19. To make the examination cycles more consistent, the NTA has combined the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

