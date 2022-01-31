New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency held the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test December 2020 and June 2021 sessions last year from November 20 to December 5. Now, NTA is likely to announce the results of UGC NET 2020 and 2021 in the early week of February 2022. The NTA will release the result on the official website of UGC-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. However, officials are yet to issue an official confirmation.

Seeing the trends, NTA usually declares UGC NET results within a month or less. However, this will be the first result after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020. NTA merged the two sessions--December 2020 and June 2021 due to the pandemic. The exams were held last year from late November to early December. However, in some areas, the exams were postponed due to cyclones so it was held later between December 24 to 30.

Since NTA has already released the answer key, results can be declared anytime soon. Meanwhile, candidates have been asked to register their objects within the allotted time. Last year, around 12.67 lakh candidates registered for the exams which were held in two shifts for three hours. It was a computer-based test held in a multiple choice question (MCQs) format.

UGC NET Result December 2020- June 2021: Passing Criteria

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to score at least 40 per cent marks to pass the exam, while reserved category candidates minimum of 35 per cent. Also, candidates need to pass each paper separately--Paper 1 unreserved category candidates need to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category 35 out of 100. In Paper 2, unreserved category candidates have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200 while those belonging to EWS and OBC are 65 to 70, SC 60 to 65 and ST 55 to 60.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv