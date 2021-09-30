New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC - NET). As per reports, the NTA will release the admit cards in the first week of October as the UGC NET exam for the December 2020 cycle is scheduled to take place on October 6-8.

The NTA had earlier announced that it will conduct both the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle and the June 2021 cycle of examinations simultaneously.

As per the revised schedule announced by the NTA, the combined UGC NET exam for both cycles will be conducted from October 6 to October 8 and again from October 17 to October 19, 2021. Earlier the exam was scheduled from 6 October to 11 October 2021.

If you are also going to appear for the exam and want to download the admit card then here is a step-by-step process.

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates will find the link ‘download admit card’ on the official website

Step 3: This will lead the candidate to a new page which will ask them to fill in his/her necessary information like -- application number

Step 4: Now candidate can download their UGC NET Admit Card

Step 5: Take the printout and keep it for future use



Important instructions for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Exams:

- The question paper will be in both English and Hindi languages.

- Candidates who have opted for the Hindi language while applying for the exam will be provided with Hindi and English language exam papers.

- At the same time, candidates who have opted for the English language at the time of application will be provided with an English exam paper only.

- Candidates will have to solve the questions in the same language which they have chosen at the time of application.

- 2 marks are allotted for each question. Candidates will be given zero marks if they do not attend any questions.

- There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the UGC NET exam.

- If any question is dropped by NTA due to any technical snag, marks will be given for that question only to the candidates who have attempted that question.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen