UGC NET Admit Card 2022: NTA Releases Hall Tickets For Phase 2 Exams; Check How To Download

The admit card for the UGC NET 2022 phase 2 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who will be appearing in the exam are advised to check and download their document from the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Students should further note that in order to download their admit card, they would need their registration number and date of birth on the login portal. The NTA will conduct the phase 2 exams from September 20 to September 30, 2022. The education body will conduct the exam at various examination centres across the country. The paper will be held for 64 subjects.

A month ago, the education body informed students that the exam has been postponed and will take place in the month of September. , Earlier, these exams were scheduled to take place between 12 and 14 August.

If you are also appearing in the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to download admit card for UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'UGC NET Admit Card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked

Step 4: The UGC NET admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

The first phase of the UGC NET was conducted in December 2021 and June 2022. Both exams were conducted under the merged cycle.

Further, students can check the advance intimation slip for allotment of examination city of the appearing candidates from the official website of the education board. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for information.