UGC NET Admit Card 2022 For Phase 1 Released At ugc.nta.nic.in; Check Step-Wise Process To Download

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency, NTA has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 Admit Card 2022 for Phase 1 examinations. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I examination can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. by using their application number and date of birth.

This year, the UGC NET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. A total of 57 subjects examination will be conducted by the agency. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can refer to their admit card to check the UGC NET exam timing, date, reporting time, and other details.

All the candidates appearing for the exam must note that they will be required to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre.

UGC had already issued the intimation city slips for the candidates and now they would be announcing the examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects in due course. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

Here, Check how to download the UGC NET DEC 2022 ADMIT CARD

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Then, click on the admit card link on the homepage.

On the appearance of the new window, enter the required credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth).

Then click on submit.

The UGC NET December 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Now Save, download, and keep a printout for future reference.