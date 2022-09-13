UGC NET Admit Card 2022, Exam City Slip Soon On ugcnet.nta.nic.in | Check Details

National Testing Agency, NTA will be releasing the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET Admit Cards 2022 for the upcoming Phase 2 exams on Tuesday, September 13. The National Testing Agency, NTA will also release the UGC NET exam city slips online. Once released, candidates can check their admit cards and exam city slips on the official website at- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA would be releasing the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 on September 16, an official notification stated. Candidates must note that exam city slips would be released prior to Admit cards so that all the exam aspirants can get aware of their exam centre cities. In order to download exam city slips candidates would need their login credentials like UGC NET application number and other details.

UGC NET 2022: Important Date

UGC NET Exam City Slip 2022 September 13, 2022.

UGC NET exam city slip time Likely by 12 noon

UGC NET admit card 2022 September 16, 2022.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam dates are September 20 to 30, 2022

UGC NET 2022 Exam Phase 2 exams are scheduled to begin on September 10, 2022. The exams will be held over 10 days, concluding on September 30, 2022, NTA will allot a different date and time to all candidates.

More details on the same will be available on UGC NET Admit Card 2022, however, through the exam city slips released today, candidates will get an idea about their venues. For more details and latest information candidates are advised to keep a check on official website of UGC NET.