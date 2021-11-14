New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exam. Students who are appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA will be conducting the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor. The exam will take place between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, and December 1, 3, 4, and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The UGC Net admit card consists of all the important information such as the date, time, and shift for the candidate’s exam. Apart from the admit card, the date sheet for the UGC NET 2021 exam has also been released on the official website. NTA conducts UGC NET twice every year. However, the December 2020 UGC-NET exam was postponed due to Covid-19, and the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed.

Here's how you can download UGC NET admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of admit card -- click on it

Step 3: Now, enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download your UGC NET 2021 Admit Card and take a print for future.

Note: Candidates are required to carry their admit card along with identification proof while entering the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions given in UGC NET Admit Card 2021 carefully and follow them. In case a candidate is unable to download the admit card from the website, then he or she can contact the helpline of NTA between 09:30 AM to 5:30 PM or can write to @nta.ac.in.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen