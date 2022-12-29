UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates Released, Registration Begins Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the exam dates and started the registration process for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). The exam will commence from February 23 to March 10 next year. Candidates can check the exam dates at– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET registration will begin today and the last date to fill out the registration form will be January 17 next year. The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 83 subjects. "The NTA will conduct UGC-NET's December edition for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects in CBT mode. The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17. The exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 10," UGC chairman M Jagdish Kumar said on Twitter.

According to the previous trends, to qualify for the UGC NET exam aspirants have to score qualifying marks as per their categories. For the general category candidates passing marks are 40 per cent in both papers while for SC, ST, PwD and OBC-NCL candidates, the passing marks are 35 per cent in both papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET 2023: Here’s How To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Apply For UGC NET 2023’ on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to get themselves registered on the portal

Step 4: Candidates will have to log in un sing the required credentials and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee then submit it