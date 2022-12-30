UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates Released, June Session To Start From June 13; Check Details Here

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday announced the exam dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle. The exam will be conducted from June 13 to 22 next year. UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June and December. Candidates can check the further information at-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle:

UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 30, 2022

Earlier, the NTA has already started the registration process for UGC NET 2022 December cycle. The last date to fill out the registration form is January 17, 2023. Interested candidates can apply from the official website.

UGC NET December cycle examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The examination will be held in two shifts including the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The test will consist of two papers and both the papers will consist of objective type and multiple choice questions. The medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi. The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

According to the previous trends, to qualify for the UGC NET exam aspirants have to score qualifying marks as per their categories. For the general category candidates passing marks are 40 per cent in both papers while for SC, ST, PwD, and OBC-NCL candidates, the passing marks are 35 per cent in both papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.