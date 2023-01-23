UGC NET 2023: Application Process To End Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for UGC NET December 2022 exam today (January 23). Earlier, the last date to apply was till January 17. However, NTA extended the last date till January 23. Candidates who have not applied yet can fill out the application form at– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to submit the application fee will be January 23, 2023. NTA has asked candidates to make sure all information submitted by them are correct as no correction facility will be provided.

“The candidate should ensure that all information entered during the online registration process is correct. As this is the extended time period, no correction facility will be provided,” reads the official notification.

According to the schedule, the UGC NET December session exams will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The NTA will release the exam city information slip in the first week of February while admit cards will be released in the second week of February.

The UGC NET 2023 application fee for unreserved and OBC categories students will be Rs 1,100. While for general-EWS and OBC-NCL categories, students' application fee will be Rs 550. And the application fee for SC, ST, PwD, and the third gender categories will be Rs 275.

According to the previous trends, to qualify for the UGC NET exam aspirants have to score qualifying marks as per their categories. For the general category candidates passing marks are 40 per cent in both papers while for SC, ST, PwD, and OBC-NCL candidates, the passing marks are 35 per cent in both papers.

The NTA conducts the UGC-NET, a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET 2023: Here’s How To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website– ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Apply For UGC NET 2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to get themselves registered on the portal.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill up the required credentials in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee then submit it.