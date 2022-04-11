New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The next University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam will be conducted in the first or second week of June by this year, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday.

However, the date of the UGC-NET exam (for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not been disclosed yet. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote “For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.”

Once, the dates are finalised the complete schedule for NET exam will be released on UGC's official website. Interested candidates would be able to check the schedule by visiting - ugc.ac.in.

It must be noted that UGC has released a notice regarding the awarding of degrees after the result declaration. In the notice, UGC has directed all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to award degrees to students within 180 days of result declaration. The rule applies to all Colleges and Universities that come under the ambit of HEIs, as per the UGC notification.

The notice read "Needless to say, getting a Degree in time after having successfully completing a program is an inviolable privilege of a student. Considering the huge significance of this privilege, the Commission notified full-fledged regulation entitled UGC (Grant of Degrees and Other Awards by Universities) Regulations, 2008, the regulation 4.4 of which mandates that. "The Degree award date/s shall be within 180 days of the date/s by which the students are expected to qualify and become eligible for them."

This step has been taken as many students complained about the delay in getting their degree certificates which causes problems while pursuing higher education or seeking employment opportunities.

UGC will take "punitive actions as are notified in the Regulation 9 of UGC (Grievance Redressal) Regulation 2012 against the universities failing to comply with the UGC regulations on award of degree."

