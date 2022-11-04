UGC NET 2022 Results To Be Declared On Nov 5 At nta.ac.in; Here's How To Check

UNIVERSITY Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Friday announced that the UGC NET 2022 results will be declared on November 5 (Saturday). The UGC NET 2022 was conducted in four phases for the merged cycle of December 2021 and June 2022 to determine the candidate's eligibility for the Assistant Professor or Lecturer post and for the Junior Research Fellowship, JRF programme. The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2022 can check their results at at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in

"UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on NTA website - nta.ac.in," tweeted the UGC Chairman, M. Jagadesh Kumar.

This year, the UGC NET 2022 exam was held in four phases: The first phase was conducted from July 9 to 12, the second phase was held from September 20 to 22, phase three from September 23 to October 1 and the final phase from October 8 to 14. The UGC NET December 2021-June 2022 (merged cycles) exams were held across 541 centres.

Earlier, NTA released the UGC NET 2022 Final answer keys on the official website. Candidates can check and calculate their scores in the exam before the results are released. Moreover, once the results are out, re-evaluation or re-checking will not be available. Candidates have to match their answer key. If any mistakes are found, candidates can request in this regard.

UGC NET 2022 Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- nta.ac.in

Step 2: Now, Click on the link 'Display of results and final answer key'

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their application number and password or application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click submit after filling required details.

Note: Download and print out the result for future reference.