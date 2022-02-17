New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday informed that they will release the result for the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams in a day or two. It is expected that the university will declare the results for the UGC-NET today (February 17). Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conduct of December-2020 UGC-NET could not take place. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by National Testing Agency (NTA) between 20th November, 2021 and 05th January 2022," reads the official notice shared by UGC.

"The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for UGC-NET. The processing of the results is underway. The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA, and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two. He wished the candidates all the best," the official notice added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles between 20th November, 2021, and 05th January 2022 in three phases. The exams for UGC NET December 20202 were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the exam took place between November 20, 2021, and December 5, 2021, the second phase was conducted between December 24 to December 27, 2021. Finally, the third phase was conducted on January 4 and 5, 2022.

UGC NET Results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Students will be able to find the link of UGC NET Results 2021 on the homepage of the website -- click on that

Step 3: This will direct students to a new page in which they have to enter the asked credentials

Step 4: The UGC NET result 2021 will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen