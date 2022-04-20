New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration process for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022 is likely to begin soon. M. Jagadesh Kumar, who is the chairman of UGC has recently announced that the UGC NET application forms would be released soon. The notification would be released on the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

It should be noted that the UGC will conduct a combined session for UGC NET 2022. Though there is a provision for conducting the exam twice a year, the UGC NET cycle has been disrupted due to COVID and subsequent lockdowns. Hence, the December 2021 cycle could not be conducted. Now, it is expected that the UGC NET 2022 notification might be released by April 25.

“For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates,” M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

Now, the testing agency will directly conduct a combined UGC NET 2022 examination for December 2021 and June 2022 cycles. It is expected that the examination will take place in the first or second week of June 2022.

Accordingly, the NTA will follow the normal schedule and is likely to release the UGC NET 2022 notification within this month. A source close to the testing agency has suggested tentatives dates. Once the UGC NET 2022 exam dates are finalized, the notification would be released.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Date, Notification Timeline (Tentative)

Online Application (Tentative) -- April 25 to May 25

Exam Dates -- 2nd week of June

Candidates will have a time of the month to apply for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.inandnta.ac.in.

