UGC NET 2022: NTA Announces Exam Dates; Check Full Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency announced the dates for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. Candidates who enrolled for the exam can check the date from the official website of the education board -- nta.nic.in.

As per the given information, the exams will take place on 8, 9, 11, 12, and on August 12, 13, and 14. Students should note that a detailed notice will be announced on the official website of NTA soon.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the NTA notification.

Back on May 30th, the NTA closed the application window for UGC NET in December 2021, and June 2022. Students can expect the admit card for the exams soon. With the help of admit card, candidates will be able to check more details including the examination centre and other details.

The National Testing Agency had opened the correction window for candidates from May 31, 2022, to June 1, 2022, till 9 pm.

About UGC NET:

The UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test that takes place twice a year. In view of the Covid-19 situation in the country, the December cycle was postponed and the June 2022 cycle of UGC NET has also been delayed.

In order to regularise exams, the NTA has merged both December 2021 and June 2022 cycles into a single exam. The National Testing Agency conducts the exam, and the candidates who have completed their master's degree can apply for the exam.

For further important information, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the NTA.