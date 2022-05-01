New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has released the notification for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022, for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The testing agency has begun with registration dates for the June exam. Interested candidates can fill the NTA UGC NET application forms on the official website ---ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process for UGC NET 2022 started at midnight on April 20. It should be noted that the application forms can be filled till May 20, 2022. The correction window for the form will be made available from May 21, 2022.

Candidates should note that the UGC NET Exam date will be announced later. However, according to the information given by M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman, the 'Junior Research Fellowship’ and ‘Assistant Professor' tests will be computer-based test and is likely to take place around the second week of June.

If you also want to register for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

UGC NET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- Ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website students will find the link that reads "Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)." -- Click on that

Step 4: Now, the candidate needs to log in using his or her credentials and fill out the UGC NET application form.

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fees and click on submit

Step 6: The UGC NET 2022 form will be submitted.

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references.

Fee Structure:

Candidates should note that for general/unreserved category students have to pay Rs 1100, for General-EWS/OBC/NCL, the fee is Rs 550; and for Third Gender, it is Rs. 275. For more information candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen